Kid’s reaction to meeting sister after spending a night apart is all about love. Watch

In today’s edition of heartwarming videos that may leave you grinning from ear to ear, here is a clip showcasing two kid sisters. The video captures the moment they met after staying apart from other another for a night. Nikki Geib, the mom of the kids, posted the video on her persona Instagram profile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“One of my favorite clips of the girls. Sound stopped working on the previous post, so here it is again,” the proud mama wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show a kid sitting on a couch. Within moments, her elder sister walks in and approaches her. Both the girls start smiling upon seeing each other. The video ends with the sisters hugging.

Take a look at the wholesome video that you may be tempted to watch over and over:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted earlier this month. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly six lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Absolutely precious, save this to show them when they are teenagers,” suggested an Instagram user. “Love them so much,” posted another. “That hug,” shared a third. “That’s so precious. She was looking over her shoulder for her sister and when she saw her, her face just brightened. They certainly do love one another,” wrote a fourth. “I could watch this all day long,” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON