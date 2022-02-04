Kid’s tear-jerking reunion with dog missing for weeks is emotional to watch

Dogs, for most people, are not just pets but a member of their family. Hence, the Internet is also filled with such videos that showcase that special bond of love. Just like this old video re-shared by life coach Jay Shetty that is creating a stir again. It shows an emotional reunion between a kid and its dog.

“He lost his best friend Piper when she was let outside. The family was losing hope after several weeks of being missing, so when they got the call that Piper was found at the shelter, mom knew she had to surprise her son,” reads a part of the caption Jay Shetty posted.

The incident actually took place back in 2019, reports Daily Mail. The pug named Piper, dog of April Elizabeth Licata’s son, went missing while roaming outside. She searched for it but was unable to find the pooch. She was close to giving up when she received a message from a nearby animal shelter. That is when she decided to arrange this sweet reunion between her son and his dog.

The video opens to show a dog sitting inside a car, parked in front of a school, with bows tied around it. Within moments, a kid is seen walking out of the school. As soon as he looks inside the car, he stops in his tracks and starts getting emotional. The dog is also seen wagging its tail in happiness. The boy then quickly gets inside the car and starts crying while hugging the dog.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than five lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“People that are not dog people will never understand. This is beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my gosh, the absolute sweetest reunion. SO happy this family was fortune enough to find their pup and bring her home,” posted another. “Omg love love love this,” commented a third. Many posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

