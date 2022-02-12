Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Kid’s words of self-motivation while snowboarding is adorably inspiring. Watch
trending

Kid’s words of self-motivation while snowboarding is adorably inspiring. Watch

The video showing the kid saying self-motivating words to herself while snowboarding was posted on Instagram.
The image is taken from the Instagram video that shows the kid uttering motivating words to herself while snowboarding.(Instagram/@chasing.sage)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 12:24 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of a kid saying words of motivation to herself has created a buzz online. The wonderful video has now won people's hearts. There is a high chance that it will win you over too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page chasing.sage and is it filled with clips that show the adventures of the kid with her family.

The video opens to show the kid decked up in a dinosaur suit with a snowboard strapped to her feet. Within moments, she starts snowboarding on a snow-filled mountain. It is during the journey, she utters the self-motivating words that have now won wowed many.

“AubrinSage is Mic’d up! We attached a microphone to our four year old daughter to get a glimpse into her thought process while snowboarding,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the wholesome video that may fill your heart with a warm feeling:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 49,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments, with many saying how adorable the kid looks.

“Omg adorableeeee!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute,” posted another. “The Internet can just stop right now, you broke the limits of adorable,” expressed a third.

There were also a few who couldn't get over the dinosaur suit the kid was wearing. Just like this Instagram user who wrote, “That suit is life.”

A few also commented about how the kid lovingly says she is “stuckosaurus” on being asked what kind of dinosaur they are. This individual posted, “I'm a stuck-asaurus,” along with a few laughing out emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the wonderful video? Did the clip left you motivated too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP