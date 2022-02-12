Kid’s words of self-motivation while snowboarding is adorably inspiring. Watch

A video of a kid saying words of motivation to herself has created a buzz online. The wonderful video has now won people's hearts. There is a high chance that it will win you over too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page chasing.sage and is it filled with clips that show the adventures of the kid with her family.

The video opens to show the kid decked up in a dinosaur suit with a snowboard strapped to her feet. Within moments, she starts snowboarding on a snow-filled mountain. It is during the journey, she utters the self-motivating words that have now won wowed many.

“AubrinSage is Mic’d up! We attached a microphone to our four year old daughter to get a glimpse into her thought process while snowboarding,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the wholesome video that may fill your heart with a warm feeling:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 49,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments, with many saying how adorable the kid looks.

“Omg adorableeeee!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute,” posted another. “The Internet can just stop right now, you broke the limits of adorable,” expressed a third.

There were also a few who couldn't get over the dinosaur suit the kid was wearing. Just like this Instagram user who wrote, “That suit is life.”

A few also commented about how the kid lovingly says she is “stuckosaurus” on being asked what kind of dinosaur they are. This individual posted, “I'm a stuck-asaurus,” along with a few laughing out emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the wonderful video? Did the clip left you motivated too?

