Kili Paul, Abdu Rozik, and Riyaz Aly groove to Salman Khan's Oh Oh Jane Jaana. Watch viral video

Do you remember Salman Khan's starrer Oh Oh Jane Jaana from the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya? Well, a video featuring the song has gone viral on social media and has won many hearts. The now-viral video captures Internet sensations Kili Paul, Abdu Rozik, and Riyaz Aly grooving to the hit Bollywood number from the 90s. The famous song was sung by Kamaal Khan and composed by Jatin-Lalit.

"Oo oo jaane jana," read the caption of the video shared by Riyaz Aly on Instagram. The video shows Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik singing a few verses from the song while sitting on Kili Paul's shoulders while others lip-sync the part. As the video progresses, they can be seen recreating Salman Khan's signature step from the song, which is too good to miss out on. The trio met at the Meta Creator Day held in Mumbai on Friday.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared two days ago and has since amassed 5.9 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. It has also invited a flurry of comments from netizens.

"What a collab!" posted an individual. "Damnnn," expressed another. "Outstanding," commented a third. "Three superstar in one video," remarked a fourth. "Dance moves," shared a fifth with a heart emoticon.