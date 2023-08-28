Kili Paul and Neema Paul dance to Tamannah Bhatia, Rajinikanth’s Kaavaalaa

Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul have a shared passion for dance. They often share videos of themselves dancing to viral Indian songs. Recently, the sibling duo delighted their followers with a new video where they flawlessly matched steps to the song Kaavaalaa.

Kili Paul (left) and Neema Paul (right) matching steps to the song Kaavaalaa. (Instagram/@kili_paul)

“The flute in this song is just lit. Cheer up for this my Tamil fans,” wrote Kili Paul while sharing a dance video on Instagram. The video captures Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul in traditional Maasai clothing as they sway to the beat of the song Kaavaalaa. Their lip-syncing skills are impressive, adding to the overall charm of their performance.

Watch the sibling duo dancing to Tamanaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa:

The video, since being shared on July 17, has accumulated over 4.2 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance video:

“Love from India,” expressed an individual.

Another commented, “Outstanding performance.”

“Neema rocked this time,” wrote a third.

A fourth shared, “Beautiful moves.”

“Amazing as always,” posted a fifth.

About Jailer song Kaavaalaa

Kaavaalaa, a song from the action comedy film Jailer, is picturised on Tamannah Bhatia and Rajinikanth. It is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, who also composed the song, and Shilpa Rao. Arunraja Kamaraj wrote the lyrics of this upbeat song.

