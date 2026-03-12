Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Kim Jong Un tests new pistols with daughter at shooting range in latest public appearance

    Kim Jong Un’s daughter has been accompanying her father to a growing number of events.

    Published on: Mar 12, 2026 10:27 AM IST
    By Trisha Sengupta
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Kim Jong Un and his teenage daughter were photographed trying out new pistols at a shooting range. North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said that the North Korean leader rated the firearms “excellent”.

    Kim Jong Un and his daughter visit a factory producing pistols and other light arms at an undisclosed place in North Korea. (AP)
    Kim Jong Un and his daughter visit a factory producing pistols and other light arms at an undisclosed place in North Korea. (AP)

    Though the state media report didn’t mention Kim Jong Un’s daughter accompanying him to the factory, pictures showed her firing a pistol alongside other senior officials of North Korea. Since her first public appearance years ago, it has been speculated that Kim Ju Ae, reportedly about 13 years old, is the North Korean leader’s potential successor.

    Also Read: North Korea tests missiles amid reports of US moving arms to West Asia

    Kim Ju Ae, daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, holds a pistol as she and her father visit a munitions factory in Pyongyang, (via REUTERS)
    Kim Ju Ae, daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, holds a pistol as she and her father visit a munitions factory in Pyongyang, (via REUTERS)

    The pictures were captured during an inspection of a light munitions factory. Reportedly, after years of focus on nuclear weapons, Jong Un is pushing to modernise the conventional forces.

    Kim Ju Ae made her first public appearance in November 2022, and since then, she has increasingly been accompanying her father to various public events, including factory openings and military displays. Last September, she also accompanied her father to Beijing for the North Korean leader’s first summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in six years.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un test-firing a new pistol at a shooting gallery. (AFP)
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un test-firing a new pistol at a shooting gallery. (AFP)

    Reportedly, during their visit to the pistol factory, the father-daughter duo watched a test launch. The state media described it as “nuclear-capable cruise missiles from a naval destroyer”.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, visits a munitions factory in Pyongyang. (via REUTERS)
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, visits a munitions factory in Pyongyang. (via REUTERS)

    Last month, a state media report showed her testing a sniper rifle. It happened when her father was presenting the weapons to senior officials.

    TOPSHOT - This picture taken on February 27, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on February 28, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter Kim Ju Ae firing a new sniper rifle, at an undisclosed place in North Korea. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP) / South Korea OUT / ---EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS THIS PICTURE WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY A THIRD PARTY. AFP CAN NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, LOCATION, DATE AND CONTENT OF THIS IMAGE. / (AFP)
    TOPSHOT - This picture taken on February 27, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on February 28, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter Kim Ju Ae firing a new sniper rifle, at an undisclosed place in North Korea. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP) / South Korea OUT / ---EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS THIS PICTURE WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY A THIRD PARTY. AFP CAN NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, LOCATION, DATE AND CONTENT OF THIS IMAGE. / (AFP)

    "As Kim Ju Ae has shown her presence at various events, including the founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army and her visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, and signs have been detected of her voicing her opinion on certain state policies, the NIS believes she has now entered the stage of being designated as successor," lawmaker Lee Seong-kwen told the BBC last month.

    Kim Jong Un’s family:

    Kim Ju Ae is the only known child of Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju, who made a public appearance. However, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) believes he has an elder son, but Jong Un never acknowledged it. There are no mentions of a son in North Korean state media.

    Ju Ae's existence was first revealed in 2013. It became public when American basketball player Dennis Rodman told The Guardian that he "held baby Ju Ae" during a trip to North Korea.

    (With inputs from AFP)

    • Trisha Sengupta
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Trisha Sengupta

      Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
    News/Trending/Kim Jong Un Tests New Pistols With Daughter At Shooting Range In Latest Public Appearance
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes