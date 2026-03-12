Kim Jong Un tests new pistols with daughter at shooting range in latest public appearance

Kim Jong Un and his teenage daughter were photographed trying out new pistols at a shooting range. North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said that the North Korean leader rated the firearms “excellent”. Kim Jong Un and his daughter visit a factory producing pistols and other light arms at an undisclosed place in North Korea. (AP) Though the state media report didn’t mention Kim Jong Un’s daughter accompanying him to the factory, pictures showed her firing a pistol alongside other senior officials of North Korea. Since her first public appearance years ago, it has been speculated that Kim Ju Ae, reportedly about 13 years old, is the North Korean leader’s potential successor. Also Read: North Korea tests missiles amid reports of US moving arms to West Asia

Kim Ju Ae, daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, holds a pistol as she and her father visit a munitions factory in Pyongyang, (via REUTERS)

The pictures were captured during an inspection of a light munitions factory. Reportedly, after years of focus on nuclear weapons, Jong Un is pushing to modernise the conventional forces. Kim Ju Ae made her first public appearance in November 2022, and since then, she has increasingly been accompanying her father to various public events, including factory openings and military displays. Last September, she also accompanied her father to Beijing for the North Korean leader’s first summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in six years.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un test-firing a new pistol at a shooting gallery. (AFP)

Reportedly, during their visit to the pistol factory, the father-daughter duo watched a test launch. The state media described it as “nuclear-capable cruise missiles from a naval destroyer”.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, visits a munitions factory in Pyongyang. (via REUTERS)

Last month, a state media report showed her testing a sniper rifle. It happened when her father was presenting the weapons to senior officials.

TOPSHOT - This picture taken on February 27, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on February 28, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter Kim Ju Ae firing a new sniper rifle, at an undisclosed place in North Korea. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP) / South Korea OUT / ---EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS THIS PICTURE WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY A THIRD PARTY. AFP CAN NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, LOCATION, DATE AND CONTENT OF THIS IMAGE. / (AFP)