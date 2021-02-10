Kindergarten teacher’s affirmation song for her students is inspiring to watch

A video shared by a kindergarten teacher from Ohio, USA had now captured people’s attention. The clip, shared on Instagram, shows Monique Waters with her kindergarten class. The video may leave you inspired and amazed, both at the same time.

The video starts with Waters saying some words of affirmation inspired by Will.i.am’s song I Am and her students reciting them back. “I love our kindergarten daily affirmations! We say these each morning during our morning meeting!” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the video.

Shared on February 2, the clip has garnered over 74,300 views and tons of comments. People showcased their appreciation for the powerful and positive video in the comments section. Many expressed how Waters is doing a great job of shaping the young personalities. Some dropped heart emojis to show their liking for the clip.

“I’ll try to keep this energy when we are forced back into the buildings on Monday,” said an Instagram user. “This is such a nice way to start the day! You’re doing a great job,” commented another.

“You’re amazing and you’re doing a perfect job!” wrote a third.

What do you think of this powerful video?

