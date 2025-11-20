Search
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw hits back at troll over Karnataka Rajyotsava post: 'You are a moron'

BySanya Jain
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 12:52 pm IST

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Bengaluru-based founder of Biocon Limited, hit back at a troll who tried to poke fun at her in-office Rajyotsava celebrations.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at Biocon's Rajyotsava celebrations (X/@kiranshaw)
The Karnataka Rajyotsava, also known as Karnataka State Day, is a holiday celebrated on November 1 in the state of Karnataka. It marks the formation of the state of Karnataka on that day in 1956.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, born and raised in Bengaluru, Karnataka, shared a few pictures from Biocon’s Rajyotsava celebrations on X on November 19. One picture, posted separately, showed the Bengaluru billionaire posing with a staff member.

“Celebrating Rajyotsava at Biocon Limited,” the Biocon executive chairperson captioned the photograph.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw hits back at troll

An X user took a dig at the picture, prompting Mazumdar-Shaw to make a sharp rejoinder.

“Akka has only one Kannadiga employee?” the X user wondered.

“Since you choose to ignore other images of the event I can tell that you are a moron!” Mazumdar-Shaw hit back.

Her response to the troll amused many. “Love the sass coming from Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw,” wrote one X user. “More power to you… Taking trolls head on.”

“Don't entertain them madam, it's a waste of your time, that's their bread and butter,” another advised.

“You have a lot to do! Please don't waste your time on senseless comments. Absolutely not worth your time!” a third person agreed.

More about Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is best known as the founder and executive chairperson of Biocon Limited, one of India’s largest biopharmaceutical companies. She was born in Bengaluru to Gujarati parents.

Mazumdar-Shaw’s academic journey laid the foundation for her groundbreaking career. She earned a degree in Zoology from Bangalore University before moving to Australia to pursue a brewing diploma at Ballarat College, which was unusual for women at the time. Initially, she worked in the brewing industry but soon returned to India with a vision to apply her scientific knowledge to biotechnology.

She launched Biocon in 1978 in Bangalore, starting it as a small enzyme manufacturing company before expanding it into a global biopharmaceutical firm.

