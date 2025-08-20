Karnataka Assembly clears bill to rename Bangalore University after Dr Manmohan Singh

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday approved a bill to rename Bangalore City University in honour of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on February 26 this year. Once the bill comes into effect, the institution will be known as Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University. File photo of the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi.(HT_PRINT)

The decision, first announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his budget speech, is aimed at positioning the university as a model institution in the country. Supporters of the move described it as a tribute to Dr Singh’s contributions to India’s economic reforms, education sector, and governance during his tenure as the 13th Prime Minister.

Also Read - 'We didn’t have money to advertise': Nithin Kamath on how Zerodha grew without marketing

However, the bill drew criticism from the opposition BJP. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka argued that naming an existing university after Dr Singh does not do justice to his legacy. “A new university should have been established in his name, rather than renaming an old one,” he said.

BJP MLA Suresh Gowda also voiced concern, pointing out that Tumkur University could have been named after Shivakumar Swamiji, revered by his followers as ‘Nadedaduva Devaru’ (walking God).

Also Read - Bengaluru sees spike in viral infections among children, elderly as monsoon sets in

Despite the objections, the Congress government pushed through the legislation, underlining Dr Singh’s enduring role in shaping modern India’s economy through liberalization and financial reforms. The renaming, the government said, is intended not only as a mark of respect but also as inspiration for future generations of students in Karnataka.

(With PTI inputs)