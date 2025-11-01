Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    'Centre neglecting Kannada, imposing Hindi: Siddaramaiah’s Karnataka Rajyotsava day attack

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the Union government for neglecting Kannada and imposing Hindi, urging state unity against anti-Kannada forces.

    Updated on: Nov 1, 2025 3:02 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused the Union government of neglecting the Kannada language and imposing Hindi, urging people of the state to unite against what he called “anti-Kannada forces.”

    The chief minister also alleged that Kannada and other regional languages were being sidelined in favour of Hindi and Sanskrit. (HT_PRINT)
    The chief minister also alleged that Kannada and other regional languages were being sidelined in favour of Hindi and Sanskrit. (HT_PRINT)

    Speaking at the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said the Centre was showing “step-motherly treatment” towards Karnataka despite the state’s significant contribution to the national economy.

    (Also Read: ‘Karnataka stands for excellence and progress’: PM Modi greets people on Rajyotsava Day)

    “The federal government is meting out step-motherly treatment to Karnataka,” he said, adding that the state generates around 4.5 lakh crore in revenue for the Centre but receives only a fraction of that amount in return.

    The chief minister also alleged that Kannada and other regional languages were being sidelined in favour of Hindi and Sanskrit. “There are continuous attempts to impose Hindi. Grants are given for the development of Hindi and Sanskrit, while other Indian languages are neglected,” he said.

    Siddaramaiah asserted that Kannada, despite being a classical language, is being denied sufficient funds for its development. “Injustice is being done to Kannada by denying adequate support for its growth. We must oppose all those who are anti-Kannada,” he said.

    Emphasising the importance of nurturing Kannada in education, the chief minister said that the decline of mother-tongue learning was harming the state’s younger generation. “Children in developed nations think, learn, and dream in their mother tongue. But here, English and Hindi are weakening the talent of our children,” he said.

    Siddaramaiah called for legislative measures to make the mother tongue the medium of instruction in schools. “There is a need to bring in laws to introduce the mother tongue as the medium of instruction. The Centre should pay heed in this direction,” he added.

    (With agency inputs)

    (Also Read: Karnataka caste survey covers 6.13 crore people, online self-declaration open till November 10)

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/'Centre Neglecting Kannada, Imposing Hindi: Siddaramaiah’s Karnataka Rajyotsava Day Attack
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes