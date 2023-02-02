Kiren Rijiju shares video of Naga people spinning fabrics, netizens call it 'incredible India'

Nagaland is famous for its traditional use of handloom. Many people from several tribes produce textiles using the traditional backstrap loom. Recently, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju shared a video showing how the people of Nagaland create this fabric.

The video depicts a group of people sitting in a circle and methodically scrubbing and ginning cotton balls. They then make threads from the cleaned cotton using a particular kind of spindle. Lastly, a group of women can be seen transforming these threads into a full fabric. The video also shows several people surrounding the workers and observing them.

In the post's caption, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote, "Extremely proud of our Naga sisters and brothers! Fascinating village in #Nagaland #IncredibleIndia #NorthEast #India."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared on January 29. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by more than 1100 people, and the clip also has 35,000 views. Many have also reacted to the post.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

An individual in the Twitter comments said, "They are the protectors of our rich culture and tradition. Congrats." Another person wrote, "Extremely beautiful. We must encourage them to pursue this towards start-up & help local people to get employment. " A third person added, "Northeast is pure love. Incredible India. "

