Kitten custody issue sparks catfight between Bengaluru neighbours, cops step in to settle dispute

A dispute involving pet cats escalated into a full-blown ‘catfight’ between neighbours in Bengaluru, eventually forcing Bengaluru Police to step in to restore the peace.

The ‘cat-astrophe’

A dispute over pet cats escalated to involve the police in Bengaluru (Representational image)

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The unusual argument between neighbours in Seshadripuram, Bengaluru began when a resident’s male pet cat allegedly impregnated a neighbour’s female cat.

According to a Deccan Herald report, the female cat delivered four kittens. However, the owner of the female cat was unhappy with the birth of the kittens.

Trouble began when the female cat’s owner took the four kittens to the doorstep of the male cat’s owner. The agitated resident demanded that the male cat’s owner should take full responsibility for looking after the four kittens. “Since your cat is the father, you must raise these kittens yourselves,” they said.

Argument escalates

The owner of the female cat, along with her daughter, allegedly threw the kittens in front of their neighbour’s house on Sunday morning. The argument escalated, with both sides trading insults and heated words.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the kittens became distressed. Soon, neighbours became involved in the quarrel as both sides refused to back down. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the kittens became distressed. Soon, neighbours became involved in the quarrel as both sides refused to back down. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to a Times of India report, the female cat’s owner threatened to carry out an acid attack on their neighbour’s child. This promoted the male cat’s owner to call 112 and involve the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a Times of India report, the female cat’s owner threatened to carry out an acid attack on their neighbour’s child. This promoted the male cat’s owner to call 112 and involve the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Hoysala team from Sheshadripuram police station reached the spot around 7 am on Sunday morning and managed to defuse the situation. Cops counselled both sides and suggested that each family take care of two kittens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Hoysala team from Sheshadripuram police station reached the spot around 7 am on Sunday morning and managed to defuse the situation. Cops counselled both sides and suggested that each family take care of two kittens. {{/usCountry}}

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Police also warned both sides against escalating minor issues.

Spaying and neutering cats

It is not clear why neither side had spayed or neutered their pet cat.

Spaying ( in females) and neutering (in males) is crucial for improving a cat's health, longevity, and behaviour while controlling the stray cat population. According to the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, sterilization provides important health benefits while ensuring that unplanned litters don’t overwhelm human communities.

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) mandates the sterilization and vaccination of stray cats to control their population.

According to AWBI, it is “necessary to acknowledge the growing need for humane population control of free-roaming and community cats. Free-roaming cats, like street dogs, are an integral part of urban and rural ecosystems, however, their population often goes unmanaged, leading to overpopulation, public health concerns, and welfare issues for the cats themselves.”

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(Also read: Cats fight each other on live TV, their journalist mom tries hard to steal focus)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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