Kitten upsets ‘toy’ while playing with it. Watch hilarious video to find out why

Parents will agree that keeping kids busy and entertained can be quite a task. Here’s a mama cat that appears to be going through a similar ordeal with her little baby. A video shows a tiny kitten engrossed in a ‘toy’ it found lying on the floor. Only, it’s the ‘toy’ that isn’t quite into this game. Confused? Well, said ‘toy’ just happened to be the mama cat’s tail.

The video has been shared on Reddit’s ‘aww’ subreddit. It aptly finds a place here as chances are it will make you go ‘aww…’

Just 19-seconds-long, the video shows the kitten chasing its mama cat’s tail. While the kitten thinks it's a neat game, the mama cat appears slightly irritated and even gives the kitten a little scolding. What’s adorable is what she does right after growling at her baby.

Watch the video below:

Shared about 10 hours ago, the video has collected over 600 upvotes and several delightful comments.

“So sweet how the mama cat is like ‘stop it! But you're so cute, I still love you’," commented an individual. “I know! It’s almost like she lost her temper and then is apologising for lashing out. So precious!” replied the Reddit user who posted the video.

“One of the most adorable babies I’ve ever seen,” posted another. The Reddit user replied to this with, “Daffy is the spitting image of his mother!”

Well, we think they're both wonderful. What do you think about them and this video?

