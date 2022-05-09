Kolkata Knight Riders' Shreyas Iyer sings Hey There Delilah in this viral video

The Indian Premier League, or IPL, has been going on in full swing since March 26 and will go on till May 29. And in the course of this cricket league, the several teams that take part in it have been quite active on their social media handles to keep their supporters engaged. Just like this one video that has been shared by the official Instagram page of Kolkata Knight Riders and gone viral.

The video involves Shreyas Iyer who is the skipper of this IPL team. The talented cricketer can be seen singing the evergreen song by Plain White T's - Hey There Delilah. He can be seen having a good time as he strikes the right chords and involves everyone present in the room with him. The video has obviously gone viral for all the right reasons.

This video has been shared by Kolkata Knight Riders on their official Instagram page with a caption that reads, “The one where Skipper Shreyas sings Hey there Delilah!” The caption is complete with the emoji of a face with starry-eyes. It also tags Shreyas Iyer and is complete with a few hashtags like #KKRHaiTaiyaar and #IPL2022.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram two days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising this multi-talented cricketer. It has also received more than 3.6 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “All in all, a talented person.” “Singer Shreyas, skippers Shreyas,” reads another comment, accompanied by purple heart emojis. A third comment reads, “OMG, his voice.”

What are your thoughts on this video featuring Shreyas Iyer that was shared on Instagram by Kolkata Knight Riders?