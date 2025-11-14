Kolkata woman shares touching video of elderly musician who plays on streets to feed stray dogs

An Indian woman has brought an extraordinary story of compassion to light, capturing widespread attention online. Taking to Instagram, Aradhana Chatterjee shared a video featuring a man playing a keyboard and a mouth organ on the bustling streets of Kolkata. In the voice over, she explained what moved her to document his story. She said, “I noticed this man on the street and I was curious about what kind of help he was asking for. He plays a keyboard and a mouth organ on the streets every day to earn money, but not for himself. He raises money to feed stray dogs. He has been feeding and taking care of them since the last thirty five years.” A Kolkata street musician’s story of feeding stray dogs with his daily earnings touched internet.(Instagram/storiesbyaradhana)

Chatterjee described how the elderly man spends nearly five hundred rupees daily to feed the animals. She revealed, “His name is Subrata Das and he is seventy three years old. For the last thirty six years, he drove an auto to make a living, but his age does not permit that anymore. So, now he has started playing music on the streets, raising whatever little he can. Subrata Da has even been abandoned by his own family. He learnt to play music as a child and today those skills are helping him. He reminded me how powerful kindness can be. I helped him in a small way, but I believe that social media is a magical place and together we can help him in a much bigger way. Next time you see someone like Subrata Da, remember even a small contribution can help them continue their mission.”

Watch the clip here:

A message of hope shared with thousands

In the caption of her clip, Chatterjee wrote, “Maybe nothing is impossible when you really want to do it. Subrata Das proves it! He plays everyday in front of Lake Mall, Lake Market, Rashbehari, Kolkata, from 8 pm to 10:30 pm.” Her account of the elderly musician’s dedication quickly gained traction, prompting an outpouring of admiration.

Internet reacts with warmth and support

The clip has garnered several heartwarming reactions. One user commented that the video “restored faith in humanity and showed how kindness still survives in small corners of our cities.” Another remarked that “people like him are real heroes who expect nothing and give everything.” A third viewer expressed how the story “brought tears and reminded them of the silent struggles of many elderly people.” Someone else noted that “his devotion to the animals is far greater than what most people manage in a lifetime.” Another comment read that the man’s story “deserves every bit of attention so he can continue his compassionate work.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)