Korean woman dresses up as Jab we Met’s Geet, dances to Yeh Ishq Hai

Kareena Kapoor’s quirky and whimsical character Geet from the film Jab We Met has claimed a special place in the hearts of fans. Though it has been decades since the movie was released, there are still videos being shared online that show people dressing up as the character to enact different scenes from the film or dance to its hit tracks. Just like this woman from Korea who dressed up as Geet to dance to the song Yeh Ishq Hai.

She shared the video on her personal Instagram handle and mentioned that she wanted to try this look for quite some time. The video opens to show the song from the film playing on a television. The woman, dressed in a similar attire as Kareena Kapoor from the film, is standing in front of the tv recreating the song’s hook steps.

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received close to 15,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“I dunno why I like this version more,” posted an Instagram user. “You wore a saree's blouse, that's the first thing I noticed, but you still slayed it,” shared another. “Well it looks like you have plans to enter Bollywood,” commented a third. “Awesome literally,” wrote a fourth.