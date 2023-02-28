Home / Trending / Korean woman dresses up as Jab we Met’s Geet, dances to Yeh Ishq Hai

Korean woman dresses up as Jab we Met’s Geet, dances to Yeh Ishq Hai

trending
Published on Feb 28, 2023 08:21 AM IST

The video of a Korean woman dancing to Jab We Met’s song Yeh Ishq Hai while dressed as Kareena Kapoor’s character Geet from the film was posted on Instagram.

The image shows a Korean woman dressed as Kareena Kapoor’s character Geet and dancing to Jab We Met’s song Yeh Ishq Hai.(Instagram/@korean.g1)
The image shows a Korean woman dressed as Kareena Kapoor’s character Geet and dancing to Jab We Met’s song Yeh Ishq Hai.(Instagram/@korean.g1)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Kareena Kapoor’s quirky and whimsical character Geet from the film Jab We Met has claimed a special place in the hearts of fans. Though it has been decades since the movie was released, there are still videos being shared online that show people dressing up as the character to enact different scenes from the film or dance to its hit tracks. Just like this woman from Korea who dressed up as Geet to dance to the song Yeh Ishq Hai.

She shared the video on her personal Instagram handle and mentioned that she wanted to try this look for quite some time. The video opens to show the song from the film playing on a television. The woman, dressed in a similar attire as Kareena Kapoor from the film, is standing in front of the tv recreating the song’s hook steps.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received close to 15,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I dunno why I like this version more,” posted an Instagram user. “You wore a saree's blouse, that's the first thing I noticed, but you still slayed it,” shared another. “Well it looks like you have plans to enter Bollywood,” commented a third. “Awesome literally,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram
viral video instagram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out