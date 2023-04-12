Korean woman speaks Punjabi fluently, stuns netizens. Watch

A video of a Pakistani content creator and his Korean mom has gone viral on Instagram. Reason? The Korean mom's Punjabi speaking skills impressed many! Sungkun Siddiqi is a half-Pakistani and half-Korean content creator whose social media is filled with various hilarious posts. Recently, Siddiqi shared that although his mom is Korean, she can speak Punjabi. This video has caught the attention of many people.

Snapshot of the Korean woman speaking in Punjabi.(Instagram/@Sungkun Siddiqi )

The video shows Siddiqi asking his mom if she can speak Punjabi. To this, she replies in the regional language and says that she knows how to speak Punjabi. Further in the video, Siddiqi also asks what's her favourite movie, and she says, "Pardesi pardesi jana nahi," indicating that she likes Amir Khan's Raja Hindustani. Before the video ends, Siddiqi asks his mother to complete Punjabi lyrics, and she does it perfectly.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on March 26. Since being posted, it has been liked over 54,000 times, and the numbers are only increasing. Several people have also commented on the clip.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Ohh my God, her accent is so good." A second added, "She is amazing." A third shared, "Awww, you guys are amazing. You speak nice Punjabi."