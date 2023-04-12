Boy sings Adnan Sami's Tera Chehra, wins hearts. Watch

Adnan Sami has several popular songs under his belt, including the song Tera Chehra. It was released in 2002, and even after several years, this song tugs at the heartstrings of many. In fact, many people even share various renditions of this song. Now, another such cover by a young boy has taken social media by storm. Young boy sings Tera Chehra by Adnan Sami.(Instagram/@Jainil Bathyal)

Jainil Bathyal often shares videos of him singing and playing piano. Recently, the young talent shared a clip of him soulfully singing Tera Chehra by Adnan Sami. The video shows him sitting in front of a camera and singing while playing the piano as well.

Take a look at his post below:

This video was shared on March 24. Since being shared, it has been viewed over 2.8 million times and the numbers are only increasing. Many have even commented on his video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Awwwww, I got goosebumps." Another added, "Beautiful voice, continue the good work." A third wrote, "What a voice, what a singer." "Oh my God, mesmerizing voice," shared a fourth. A fifth added, "You made my day beta...may god bless you with everything you deserve... sending you lots of love and hugs."