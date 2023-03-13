'Naatu Naatu' Oscar win: Adnan Sami calls Andhra CM ‘frog in a pond’, slammed

Singer Adnan Sami on Monday faced backlash on social media for calling Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a “regional minded frog in a pond” over his congratulatory tweet on the film 'RRR' that won Oscars for best original song. Expressing joy over 'Naatu, Naatu' song from SS Rajamouli's period action film 'RRR' winning an Oscar award, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he was filled with pride on a Telugu song being given its due recognition internationally and tweeted, “The #Telugu flag is flying higher!” Andhra Pradesh chief minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy and singer Adnan Sami.

He congratulated SS Rajamouli, musical composer MM Keervani, actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR, and others for the Oscar win and thanked them for making “crores of Telugu people across the world and all Indians incredibly proud!”

While many joined YSR in thanking the RRR team for bringing Oscars home, singer Adnan Sami saw his tweet “creating regional divide” and alleged that the Andhra CM was “unable to embrace or preach national pride!”

“What a regional minded frog in a pond who can’t think about the ocean because it’s beyond his tiny nose!! Shame on you for creating regional divides & unable to embrace or preach national pride!”

The tweet triggered a barrage of reaction, with many criticising the singer for using such language against a chief minister.

“He is a democratically elected chief minister and is justifiably proud of his language. Dont feel so insecure. India is a very strong identity,” a user wrote.

Another user tweeted, “While, I would usually support these kinds of argument, here, I see no wrong brother. It’s a Telugu Song which won the academy prize. Yes, Nation comes first and all the salutes are towards Nation only. Telugu is an integral part of India.”

S. Rajiv Krishna, YSR Congress spokesperson and advisor to Andhra Pradesh government, said, "Dear @AdnanSamiLive first speak politely since you are addressing the CM of a State. Second - the song is in Telugu, all the people involved are Telugu & hence yes we are proud to be Telugu today & also proud to be Indian. Not mutually exclusive. Stop creating controversies!!"

Earlier today, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, superstar Chiranjeevi and several other Telugu film personalities and political leaders expressed joy and pride over 'Naatu, Naatu' song from SS Rajamouli's period action film 'RRR' winning an Oscar award.

