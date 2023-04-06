MUMBAI: Social media influencer Sapna Gill has moved the metropolitan magistrate court in Andheri, pleading to direct Airport police to register a case against cricketer Prithvi Shaw for allegedly assaulting her with a bat and molesting her on February 15. Social media influencer moves court against Shaw, seeks registration of FIR

Gill’s lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan said that she has filed a criminal complaint against Shaw and his friend Ashish Yadav before the magistrate court for assaulting her with a baseball bat. They have medical record from a government hospital along with the complaint, which is a vital piece of evidence against the cricketer, he claimed.

“A complaint against the police officials from Airport police station has also been filed for not discharging their duties by registering a case against Prithvi Shaw and others on the complaint of a woman for molestation,” added Khan.

Gill was arrested on February 16, following complaint lodged by Shaw. It was alleged that Shaw was manhandled and his car attacked with a baseball bat outside a hotel in Santacruz following an argument with Gill, and her male friend Shobhit Thakur after the batsman refused to click selfies with her.

In her complaint, Gill has denied the allegations and said that she did not know who Shaw was. “I was unaware of the infamy of the Accused No.1 (Shaw) in the world of cricket and is not an avid follower of the said sport (Cricket).” The complainant further states that her friend, Thakur (Shobhit) being a genuine cricket fan approached the Accused No.1, for a self-portrait which was met with instant hostility by Accused No.1 and the other Accused(s).”

The woman has claimed that Shaw in anger took her friend’s phone and thrashed it. Further, she alleged that Shaw’s friends assaulted Thakur mercilessly. Gill further alleged that Shaw’s group was under the influence of alcohol. When, she pleaded him to stop assaulting Thakur, Gill alleged, Shaw pushed her, touched her inappropriately and assaulted her. Later, the two were thrown out of the club.

Gill alleged that Shaw and his friends continued to assault her and Thakur with a baseball bat. “Accused No.1 dropped the said weapon when police arrived at the said club to investigate the disturbance. The Accused no.1 then tried to escape the authorities and complainant then began to pursue the Accused no.1.”

The complainant states that she made several attempts to report the said incident by calling the police helpline Nos 100 and 103.

Gill claimed that when they were caught, Shaw apologised but the next day a case was registered against her and her friend. She was arrested by the police. Gill said that soon after her release on bail, she approached Airport police requesting them to register a case against Shaw and his friends, but they failed to so and therefore, she has now approached the magistrate court.