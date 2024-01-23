close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Kumail Nanjiani's wife secretly records him explaining cricket to her, video might make you chuckle

Kumail Nanjiani's wife secretly records him explaining cricket to her, video might make you chuckle

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 23, 2024 10:24 AM IST

Kumail Nanjiani took to X to share the hilarious video of him explaining cricket. The clip was secretly recorded by his wife.

Pakistani-American stand-up comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani took to X and shared a lighthearted video of himself that left many people amused. In the clip, secretly recorded by his wife, Emily V. Gordon, Nanjiani can be seen giving cricket lessons to her.

Snapshot of Kumail Nanjiani explaining cricket. (X/@kumailn)
Snapshot of Kumail Nanjiani explaining cricket. (X/@kumailn)

"This is the full video of Emily secretly taping me while I tried to teach her cricket. (Don’t worry. It’s only 22 seconds long)" wrote Nanjiani in the caption of the post. The video shows a match between New Zealand and Pakistan during the 5th T20I. Nanjiani can be seen explaining how much New Zealand has scored and how many players are out.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on January 22. Since being posted, it has garnered close to three lakh views. The share also has over 3,800 likes and numerous comments. Many thought that the video was

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "I could learn cricket this way. Lots of enthusiasm and pointing."

A second posted, "Thankfully you showed her the last match, alot of positives from the last one."

A third added, "You only need to watch cricket for about 20 years to understand the rules and nuances of the game.

So good luck with that."

A fourth said, "Looking forward to the Kumail Explains podcast."

"My wife is Turkish, I’m South African, and I showed her the rules, and now she watches the IPL religiously," posted a fifth.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On