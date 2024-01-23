Kumail Nanjiani's wife secretly records him explaining cricket to her, video might make you chuckle

Pakistani-American stand-up comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani took to X and shared a lighthearted video of himself that left many people amused. In the clip, secretly recorded by his wife, Emily V. Gordon, Nanjiani can be seen giving cricket lessons to her. Snapshot of Kumail Nanjiani explaining cricket. (X/@kumailn)

"This is the full video of Emily secretly taping me while I tried to teach her cricket. (Don’t worry. It’s only 22 seconds long)" wrote Nanjiani in the caption of the post. The video shows a match between New Zealand and Pakistan during the 5th T20I. Nanjiani can be seen explaining how much New Zealand has scored and how many players are out.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on January 22. Since being posted, it has garnered close to three lakh views. The share also has over 3,800 likes and numerous comments. Many thought that the video was

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "I could learn cricket this way. Lots of enthusiasm and pointing."

A second posted, "Thankfully you showed her the last match, alot of positives from the last one."

A third added, "You only need to watch cricket for about 20 years to understand the rules and nuances of the game.

So good luck with that."

A fourth said, "Looking forward to the Kumail Explains podcast."

"My wife is Turkish, I’m South African, and I showed her the rules, and now she watches the IPL religiously," posted a fifth.