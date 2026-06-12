Laid off at 29, MNC employee with over 5 crore net worth asks: ‘Should I be satisfied or heartbroken?’

A 29 year old man, who was recently laid off from his job at a multinational company, has shared his confusion over whether he should look for another job, upskill himself, start a business or explore passive income options.

A 29-year-old laid off MNC employee had shared his confusion over career and money choices on Reddit. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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Taking to Reddit, the man said he had five years of experience and was earning around ₹1.3 lakh per month in hand before losing his job. His post, titled “Laid Off. Confused what to do next”, has sparked a discussion on career uncertainty, financial security and the risks of making emotional money decisions after a layoff.

‘I honestly have no idea what to do’

In his post, the man wrote, “Hi all, I’m 29(M) and married. I was laid off from my job, and I’m confused about what to do next. I was earning around ₹1.3 lakh in hand with 5 YOE in an MNC. My domain is quite niche, and only some MNCs use it. I have no coding knowledge, and now there are not many openings for my role.”

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{{^usCountry}} He said his net worth is between ₹5 crore and ₹6 crore, while his wife’s net worth is around ₹2 crore. His wife earns ₹40,000 per month and has assured him of her support. “We have been together for the past six years, and she told me that she will support me whatever happens and not to worry,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said his net worth is between ₹5 crore and ₹6 crore, while his wife’s net worth is around ₹2 crore. His wife earns ₹40,000 per month and has assured him of her support. “We have been together for the past six years, and she told me that she will support me whatever happens and not to worry,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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The man added that he receives ₹25,000 as rental income from his hometown and pays the same amount as rent in the city. “Should I be satisfied that my situation is somewhat better than a lot of others in India, or should I be unhappy and heartbroken that many people around me are earning more and I’m jobless?” he asked.

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He further said he has no debt and around ₹15 lakh in savings. He also mentioned that someone had asked him for credit and promised to pay 1.5 per cent interest per month. “Is this a better option?” he asked.

The man said he did not enjoy working in tech and wanted to do something else, but was unsure where to begin. “If I need to start a business under ₹30 to ₹40 lakh investment, which would be a better option?” he wrote.

Take a look here at the post:

Reddit users urge caution

Reacting to the post, several users advised him not to rush into risky decisions. One user wrote, “Do not lend money just because someone is promising high returns.” Another said, “Take a few months, calm down and then decide. You are not in an emergency.” A third added, “Your first priority should be to protect your savings, not chase returns.”

(Also read: 'Never give all your loyalty to a company': Man laid off after 11 years shares lesson)

Others suggested that he should explore consulting or a role in a related field before leaving the corporate world completely. “You have enough cushion to think clearly, but do not burn money on a business you do not understand,” a user wrote.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)