'Never give all your loyalty to a company': Man laid off after 11 years shares lesson

Losing a job after more than a decade with the same company can be a difficult experience, both financially and emotionally. A recent LinkedIn post by a professional who said he was laid off after 11 years with the same organisation has struck a chord with many online, prompting discussions about workplace loyalty, job security and career growth. The post resonated with professionals who reflected on job security. (Representational Image)

The post, shared by LinkedIn user Suresh Pant, detailed the lessons he learnt from the experience and encouraged others to focus on building skills and professional networks rather than relying solely on a single employer.

Professional reflects on being laid off after 11 years In his post, Pant revealed that he was recently laid off after spending 11 years with the same company. He also claimed that he did not receive the salary for his two month notice period.

"After working with same company 11 years, I was recently laid off without receiving my 2 month notice period salary. This experience taught me a hard but important lesson: never give all your time and loyalty only to a company," he wrote.

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Pant went on to say that no company is permanent and employees can be replaced at any time. He urged professionals to invest in improving their skills, building connections and preparing for the future.

"Your skills and experience are your real security, not any company," he added.

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