'First time in a lift at 26': Life of Pujaa shares everyday firsts, internet cheers her on

Pujarini Pradhan, the creator behind the popular Instagram page Lifeofpujaa, has become a familiar name on social media. Known for documenting personal milestones and everyday experiences from her life, she recently drew widespread attention after some users questioned the authenticity of her content, prompting a larger conversation online. Pujarini Pradhan reflected on life's simple firsts. (Instagram/@lifeofpujaa)

Now, Pradhan is back with another glimpse into her life. In a recent Instagram video, she reflected on several things she experienced for the first time at the age of 26. From taking her first elevator and escalator rides to boarding a flight and staying in a luxury hotel, she documented each milestone with honesty and humour.

The video begins with her talking about riding an elevator on her own after learning how it worked, which she rated "10/10". She then recalled stepping onto an escalator for the first time, admitting she was "scared to death" and felt as though she was falling for a moment while getting on it. That experience earned an "11/10" rating.

She also spoke about staying in a luxury hotel for the first time, saying she was nervous about even using the bathroom. Another major milestone was travelling on an aeroplane. She rated the experience "100/10" and said she spent most of the journey wondering how to behave without disturbing fellow passengers.

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The clip goes on to show her encountering a hotel buffet for the first time. She joked that there was confusion over who would figure out where the plates were kept, giving the experience a "5/10" rating. She also reflected on seeing a large city up close, describing it as a completely different way of life, though one where the struggles still felt familiar.

Food also featured on her list of firsts. While she enjoyed trying different dishes, she joked that she still could not bring herself to spend ₹300 on a coffee. The video ends with her talking about wearing her favourite clothes without overthinking it, a moment she rated "1000/10".

Check out the full video below: