Bengaluru founder says finding a flat was a ‘nightmare’ despite ₹80,000 monthly budget: ‘Paid ₹5 lakh deposit’

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has described his flat hunting nightmare in India’s IT capital, claiming that he had to pay ₹5 lakh as security deposit after jumping through several hoops to find an apartment he liked. Raj Vikramaditya, founder and CEO of takeUforward, elaborated on the challenges of looking for a flat to rent in an X post shared yesterday. Raj Vikramaditya is the Bengaluru-based founder and CEO of takeUforward

In his post, Raj Vikramaditya described his search for a 2BHK apartment in Bengaluru as a "nightmare", citing high rents, steep security deposits, broker-related issues and discrimination against bachelors.

High rents for old apartments Raj said he was looking for a 2BHK apartment in a gated community for security reasons and wanted a location close to HSR Layout that would help him avoid major traffic bottlenecks.

However, he found that many apartments were priced between ₹60,000 and ₹90,000 per month despite having what he described as "matchbox bedrooms". Some of the properties were also 10 to 15 years old, yet landlords continued to demand premium rents along with security deposits equivalent to five to ten months' rent.

Bachelor status becomes another hurdle Raj also claimed that being a bachelor complicated the search process, as many property owners were reluctant to rent their homes to unmarried tenants.

After clearing several hurdles in his flat hunting process, Raj Vikramaditya finally found a place he liked. The rent for this place was ₹80,000 per month, and the landlord expected five months of rent as security deposit.

In this case, however, the owner of the apartment was initially "not okay with bachelor".

(Also read: ₹80K rent, 5 months' deposit yet landlord not okay with bachelor: Bengaluru founder shares ‘nightmare’ rental ordeal)

He claimed that his broker had to present his professional profile and persuade the owner before the deal could go through — the techie worked at Google for 3.5 years before quitting to start his own venture.

Questioning the reluctance towards bachelors, he argued that landlords already have safeguards in place, noting that a month's rent is often deducted when tenants vacate a property.