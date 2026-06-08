‘Leaving on time is normal’: Indian woman in Australia reveals 6 workplace culture differences

An Indian woman living in Australia has shared the work culture differences between India and Australia that surprised her after moving abroad. Taking to Instagram, Disha Shah posted a video explaining how everyday office behaviour, communication and workplace boundaries can feel very different in the two countries. An Indian woman said Australia’s workplace culture surprised her after moving from India. (Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: Indian woman in Europe shows empty office at 5:15 pm, compares work culture with India)

Calling bosses by their first names In the caption of her clip, Shah wrote: "6 work culture differences between India & Australia that surprised me."

She began by talking about the way employees address their seniors at work. According to her, in India, phrases such as "Good morning, Sir" and "Ma'am, I've sent the email" are quite common. However, in Australia, employees usually call their bosses by their first names, even if the person is the CEO. She said calling someone "Sir" can sound unusually formal in Australian workplaces.

(Also read: ‘Work culture is not hell’: Man who worked in Europe, UK, Canada and US says Bengaluru’s real problem is commute)

Leaving on time is normal Shah also pointed out that staying late at work is viewed differently in the two countries. She wrote that in India, working until 8 or 9 pm is often seen as dedication. In Australia, however, leaving on time is completely normal.

She added that if an employee is regularly staying late, people may wonder whether their workload or time management needs improvement.

Another difference she highlighted was after work communication. In India, she said, a 10.30 pm message saying "Just one small thing..." is not uncommon. In Australia, personal time is respected, and most people avoid contacting colleagues after work hours unless something is urgent.

Hierarchy and workplace boundaries Shah further said that hierarchy matters less in Australia. She wrote that in India, junior employees may hesitate to question senior staff, while in Australia, workers are encouraged to share ideas and opinions, even when they disagree with their manager. She added that silence can sometimes be interpreted as a lack of confidence.

She also noted that personal questions are treated differently. In India, questions such as "When are you getting married?" or "What's your salary?" are common, but in Australia, such topics are generally considered private.

Speaking about sick leave, Shah said that in India, some people may use sick leave when they simply need a break. In Australia, sick leave is treated more formally, with structured policies and documentation requirements in many workplaces.

She concluded by writing, "Neither culture is better or worse, just different. Understanding these differences made adapting to Australian workplaces much easier for me."

(Also read: Indian man in US says offices start at 6:30 am, compares work culture with India: 'America taught us time management')

Watch the clip here: