'Laziest Citizen' contest in Montenegro has people lying down for over 20 days

The village of Brezna in northern Montenegro is holding its annual Laziest Citizen contest. Yes, you read that right. The event started with 21 competitors, but now only seven remain.

Montenegro is holding 'Laziest Citizen' competition. (Unsplash )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These contestants are vying for a grand prize of $1,070 (approximately ₹88,000.) Last year, the lying down record was set at 117 hours, however this year, the competition has crossed 20 days, with the competitors demonstrating unrelenting perseverance, reported The New York Post.

As per Geo News, people are under care, and their health is looked after. Their only responsibility is to remain still, as standing or sitting would result in immediate disqualification. They have 10 minutes every eight hours to use the restroom and can do things like read or use technological devices.

Dubravka Aksic, who won this contest in 2021, told CGTN that she was persuaded to compete again by her family and finds it fairly easy with the organisers taking care of all their needs. (Also Read: Feeling lazy? Meet 98-year-old US citizen who works seven days a week, gets honoured for longevity)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I don't see why they believed I could win again this year. Since today is the twentieth day, neither I nor any of the other people present here today expected it to last this long," Aksic told CGTN.

Filip Knezevic, a 23-year-old first-time participant from the northern town of Mojkovac, also believes he could win. He said to CGTN, "Naturally, I have high hopes of winning; that's why I came. There's plenty of motivation and free time, and I feel great here."

As the competition progresses, contestants' health remains good, and they enjoy comfort while adhering to tight regulations.

This event in the small Adriatic country began 12 years ago to poke fun at a prevalent stereotype that Montenegrins are lazy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}