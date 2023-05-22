Feeling lazy? Meet 98-year-old US citizen who works seven days a week, gets honoured for longevity

We all love our holidays in between work, don't we? Even experts and research backs the opinion that working on all seven days of the week can be both tiresome, mentally draining and feel like a burden. Contrary to these established notions, a 98-year-old US citizen named Joe Grier, is walking a different path. Call him "workaholic" or "super dedicated", he works all seven days in a week and was honoured for his exemplary committment in Chicago on Saturday. 98-year-old Joe Grier speaking at the honour ceremony(YouTube)

Grier is believed to be USA's oldest full time employee and works at Victory, one of The Planter Companies in the North Austin neighborhood in Chicago. On Saturday, Grier was honoured at New Life Holiness Church in a ceremony which was graced by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Rep. Danny Davis.

The anchor of the ceremony introduced Grier and said that he was being honoured " as a recognition of his longevity, his tenacity, his inspiration, his motivation and his expertise".

"We want to acknowledge how much you have meant to thousands of people during your lifetime, those who have known you, those who have watched you and those who have admired you," said the anchor while honouring Grier during the ceremony.

After receiving the honour, Grier joked: "to listen to my life experience, we would have to stay here quite a few days".

"My feelings are actually positive. I'm a happy person. I turn adversities into happiness. I am a graduate from the school of adversity. I thank God that I am still here," said Grier after receiving the honour.

As a craftsman, Grier makes molds for trophies and awards. Talking about him Eric Priceman, owner and boss of The Planter Companies was quoted as saying by Fox32chicago: "He's a mentor for everybody that works here. He’s just somebody who has been here for so long, who teaches us everything, who has taught us everything."

Interestingly, Grier even served in the armed forces in the 1940s.

