Leander Paes’ hilarious reaction to 6-year-old mistaking him for ‘dancer’ goes viral

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 21, 2024 06:51 PM IST

Leander Paes reacted to a picture of a workbook filled by a six-year-old girl who mistook the tennis star as the ‘dancer’.

When a six-year-old girl incorrectly matched Leander Paes as a ‘dancer’ instead of a tennis player, her uncle couldn’t resist sharing a picture from her workbook online. As expected, the picture went viral and elicited numerous responses from people, including one from Leander Paes.

While the kid matched Virat Kohli and Lata Mangeshkar correctly with their professions, she thinks Leander Paes is a 'dancer'. (X/@Puneite_)
While the kid matched Virat Kohli and Lata Mangeshkar correctly with their professions, she thinks Leander Paes is a 'dancer'. (X/@Puneite_)

“My 6-year-old thinks Tennis legend Leander Paes is a dancer,” reads the caption to the picture shared on X.

In the picture, we can see a textbook for students. They were asked to match some famous personalities with their respective professions. While the six-year-old girl correctly matches Virat Kohli and Lata Mangeshkar with their professions, she mistakenly believes that Prabhu Deva is a tennis player and Leander Paes is a dancer.

Take a look at the post shared on X here:

The tweet caught the attention of the tennis star himself, who shared a snippet from Salman Khan’s iconic ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’ song but added a humorous twist by juxtaposing his own face with Khan’s. Alongside, he wrote, “The rumours are true.”

Here’s how Leander Paes reacted to it:

Check out how others reacted to this hilarious mixup:

“This pretty face got a smooth landing on this body ngl, only haters will gonna say it’s edited,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Leander be like - D in my name stands for dance.”

“How many more hidden talents do you have?” posted a third.

A fourth joked, “Leander Paes, who? It’s Leander Prem for you guys.”

“Social media is fun sometimes,” commented a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “And Salman Paes is the only Indian to win an Olympic medal in tennis.”

