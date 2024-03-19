The wind of change blowing in men’s tennis: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner ready to pick up the baton

Since the retirement of Roger Federer in 2022, things have been on the move. Rafael Nadal has played little in recent years on account of injuries and although he is set to feature in a few tournaments this year, at this rate it doesn't appear he will last long in the competitive arena. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain gestures to the crowd while playing Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the Men's Final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (Getty Images via AFP)

Then there is Novak Djokovic, who has made the most of the absence of Federer and Nadal by taking his grand slam tally to 24 and at present just needs one more to become the most decorated athlete in tennis history, ahead of Margaret Court, who too has won 24 big titles.

However, in the last few months, a major shift in relation to his status has been noticed. It's that Djokovic is not the same force as before. His brilliance on the court is on the wane. He lost the 2023 Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz in July and lost to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open semi-finals in January earlier this year. Sinner had also beaten him in the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup last year. There are more defeats to speak of.

He suffered a defeat in the United Cup in early January and then at Indian Wells last week a player ranked 123rd in the world, Italian Luca Nardi, stunned Djokovic in the Round of 32. In what should be alarming to his fans, Djoker has spoken of not having enough motivation in the absence of Nadal and Federer who, as his fierce competitors, brought out the best in him.

This is one shift. The other is the rise of Sinner and Alcaraz. On the evidence so far, one can say the tennis world has found its future stars. Sinner opened his grand slam account at the Australian Open and Alcaraz has two grand slams to his name so far, his first triumph came in 2022 at the US Open. On Sunday, he also claimed the prestigious Indian Wells by beating Daniil Medvedev in the final. The manner in which he dispatched Medvedev, particularly in the second set, speaks volumes for the kind of talent the 20-year-old possesses. The 28-year-old Russian is no ordinary player having won the 2021 US Open and played three Australian Open finals to boot, the latest of which came against Sinner.

In the match before Alcaraz had beaten 22-year-old Sinner too. After receiving a thrashing in the first set, he had made a glorious comeback to seal a place in the winner-take-all. These are very indications that men's tennis is on the move and that Sinner and Alcaraz are the future flag bearers. There can't be greater accolades than the ones coming from Nadal and Djokovic who have played these two highly promising young stars and observed their development up close. “It's a good thing that as a player I will not face him many times. As a fan, I will enjoy watching him for many years hopefully. In Spain, we should be very, very happy about having someone like Carlos coming. He's an amazing player," Nadal spoke of Alcaraz in glowing terms after losing to him in a Las Vegas exhibition event earlier this month.

After his defeat in the Happy Slam in January which he has won 10 times, Djokovic too praised Sinner not a little. "I want to congratulate Sinner for playing a great match and a great tournament so far. He's deservedly in the final. He outplayed me completely," the Serb said after a four-set defeat.

The old order is certainly nearing its end. But just winning loads of grand slams won't be enough for Alcaraz and Sinner. The bar has been set really high by the holy trinity. Not just in terms of the volume of achievements but also in terms of the quality of play on the court. The rivalry between the trio was what made tennis even more beautiful. If the early indications are to be believed, Alcaraz and Sinner should not find the latter challenge too difficult either.