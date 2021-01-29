Leia the dog’s ‘nose flute performance’ amazes people, it may wow you too. Watch

Every dog is perfect and adorable. Period. However, there are times when the dogs end up chewing random things or go for that Olympic-level run as soon as they find an open door. And, these occasional – or frequent – derpy actions of the canines certainly make for the best videos ever. Just like this clip showing a dog named Leia who created her own 'nose flute' to show her musical talent.

Shared on Instagram page @weratedogs, the video is too adorable to explain in words. “This is Leia. She turned a squeaker toy into a nose flute and would like to play a few notes for you. She’s still learning so please be nice. 14/10,” shared with this caption, the video may leave you grinning ear to ear.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 2.7 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. They couldn’t stop praising her.

“Listen, she literally created that nose flute. She can play it however she likes, and it would still be correct,” wrote an Instagram user. “When is the album coming out Leia,” asked another. That is something we would like to know too.

“Snoot flute skills puppreciated,” joked a third. “Music industry ain't ready for this generational talent,” shared a fourth.

Did you enjoy Leia’s amazing performance?

