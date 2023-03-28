Leopard does 'Surya Namaskar' in viral video, netizens are amazed

Surya Namaskar is an exercise that helps stretch our bodies and make us fit. While this is a common type of exercise that people around the world do, have you ever seen a leopard doing a 'Surya Namaskar'? Recently, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of a leopard stretching its body and the big cat’s posture looked similar to the yoga pose. Leopard doing 'Surya Namaskar.'(Twitter/@Susanta Nanda)

"Surya Namaskar by the leopard. Via ⁦@Saket_Badola," wrote Nanda in the post's caption. In the clip, you can see a leopard standing near a hillside. Then it stretches its body, making it seem like it is performing Surya Namaskar. This video was originally uploaded by IFS Saket Badola and reshared by Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over one lakh times. The share has also received more than 3200 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Great example to mimic from mother nature, good stretch, first thing." Another person added, "Interestingly, pretty accurate!! Nature aligns!!" A third person wrote, "Yoga se hi hoga." "Just an amazing video!" posted a fourth.