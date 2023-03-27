Caterpillar's camouflaging skills will leave you stunned. Watch

Nature can be truly fascinating in a lot of ways. It is not only about how animals live in the wild but they also display unique qualities that we might have never seen. Videos and photos documenting the same often go viral on social media. Just like this clip of a common baron caterpillar whose camouflaging skills are on the next level. Caterpillar blends in with a leaf.(Twitter/@gunsnrosesgirl3)

"The common baron caterpillar on a mango leaf. The yellow/white spine on its back is perfectly aligned in colour and width with the midrib vein of the leaf from the plant on which it lives," wrote Twitter user Science Girl as she shared a video of this caterpillar.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Conservation and Taxonomy, the common baron caterpillar is mostly found in South East Asia. This butterfly's most common and preferred larval host plant is Mango Mangifera Indica.

Take a look at its video here:

An individual wrote, "Amazing...nature at its best...On first look, it's nearly impossible to distinguish the caterpillar from the leaf." Another person added, "That is really cool! I always have a love for leaf-like bugs & insects, but I never knew there was a caterpillar that had such a wild camouflage." A third person added, "But how does it know to perfectly align itself with the midrib vein. Wonders of nature."