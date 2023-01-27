Alia Bhatt sports no-make up look as she aces surya namaskara with sis Shaheen Bhatt, leaves fans in awe of her beauty

Actor Alia Bhatt, who of often seen practising yoga, was joined by her sister-author during her daily class. The actor's trainer, Anshuka Parwani took to Instagram and shared happy selfies with the Bhatt sisters as they aced 108 surya namaskaras. The photos were re-posted by Shaheen. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor react as they look at old photo of her hugging 'best friend' Katrina Kaif at event

In the selfies, which seems to be clicked at the yoga studio, star Alia in a no-makeup look. In the first one, she posed next to Shaheen and the trainer while all three of them burst into laughter in the next one.

Alia wore a green tank top while Shaheen sported a printed top. Sharing the photo, the trainer wrote, “Todays happy faces brought to you by 108 Surya Namaskaras.” Replying to it, a surprised Soni Razdan commented, “No way,” with happy emojis.

Meanwhile, many fans pointed out how Alia's skin looked radiant in the photos even in her off-duty look. One of them wrote, “Alia is so gorgeous without makeup." “Alia glowing & how,” added another one. Someone also wrote, “I love the part how you project your self with utter honestly and accepting your self so graciously . No make up needed when you are happy from Inside ,it just reflects on your face.”

Alia Bhatt has been sharing her yoga journey on social media ever since she gave birth to daughter Raha Kapoor last year. Talking about her body, she previously shared a photo of herself acing an ariel yoga posture and said, "One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today. To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go). Take your time - appreciate what your body has done.”

“After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do. P.S - every body is different - pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise,” she ended her note. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha on November 6.

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, releasing this year. It stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Alia was last seen in Brahmastra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON