LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon chooses Hindi over English or Korean at IPO debut. Watch

LG Electronics India made a strong debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday, listing at ₹1,710.10 — over 50 per cent higher than its issue price. However, for many across the country, the highlight of the listing ceremony was LG India's managing director Hong Ju Jeon delivering his speech in Hindi. Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director of LG Electronics India Limited, speaks at a press conference announcing the company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Mumbai, India, October 1, 2025. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas(REUTERS)

The South Korean MD of LG Electronics India did not just pepper his speech with a sentence or two in Hindi — he delivered the entire speech in the lingua franca of North India.

Watch the video below:

Jeon’s Hindi speech created a buzz on social media.

“LG MD giving his IPO address in Hindi... rare for a South Korean company chief ...signs of going local completely,” wrote one X user.

“MD Hong Ju Jeon speaking in Hindi (could’ve picked Korean or English) Very wholesome,” another said.

“If my IPO was subscribed 50x+ in South Korea, you can bet I will be speaking fluent Korean, too,” X user Manish Singh quipped.

Another person noted how Hong Ju Jeon must have been learning the language for quite some time — “He didn’t need to. Several Indian CEOs can’t speak Hindi fluently. And IPO to ab aaya hain, Hindi he must’ve been learning for years to reach at this level. Credit where it’s due,” wrote Abhijeet Mukherjee.

About the LG IPO

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of LG Electronics India received an overwhelming response from investors, with the issue being subscribed 54.02 times on the third and final day of bidding.

Soon after the listing, the stock surged further and touched a high of ₹1,749 in early trade, reflecting strong investor confidence.

The issue price of the share was ₹1,140 per share, reported ANI.

Following the robust listing, the market capitalisation of LG Electronics India rose sharply to ₹1,16,640.25 crore.

About Hong Ju Jeon

Hong Ju Jeon was appointed as the managing director of LG Electronics India in January 2023.

He was previously in charge of the Gulf region as subsidiary President. Additionally, he also held other senior positions at LG Electronics as Managing Director of Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria subsidiaries.

At the time of his appointment, Jeon had said: “I am very excited about my new role. I look forward to new challenges as well as the opportunity to serve millions of consumers. India is a growing economy and is an interesting market with vast demographics therefore, we aim to further strengthen our consumer base by introducing product portfolio that is developed basis the insights of the consumers.”

(With inputs from ANI)