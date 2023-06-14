LinkedIn deletes account of SpaceX's software engineer Kairan Quazi. Here's why

Do you remember Kiran Quazi, the 14-year-old who made headlines for being hired by Elon Musk’s SpaceX? Well, this remarkable young talent, who defied age barriers both in college and at the spacecraft company, recently took to Instagram to express his deep disappointment. Despite his extraordinary achievements, Quazi shared that his LinkedIn account has been deleted as it doesn’t meet the platform’s age criteria. Worried by what he described as ‘illogical, primitive nonsense’, he questioned how he could be qualified enough to work at SpaceX yet deemed unfit to access a professional networking platform.

The image shows 14-year-old software engineer Kairan Quazi. (LinkedIn)

“@linkedin just sent me this notice that they are deleting my account because I'm not 16. This is the illogical, primitive nonsense that I face constantly. I can be qualified enough to land one of the most coveted engineering jobs in the world but not qualified enough to have access to a professional social media platform? @LinkedIn showing everyone how regressive some tech company policies are. Can people please share this screenshot on their LinkedIn for me and ask people to connect with me on Instagram?” wrote Kairan Quazi while sharing a screenshot on Instagram.

The screenshot displays the notice sent by LinkedIn to Quazi, informing him that his account has been ‘restricted’ due to not meeting the platform's minimum age requirements. It also states that he will have the opportunity to rejoin the platform once he reaches the age of 16 or older.

Take a look at Kairan Quazi’s LinkedIn post below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has received a plethora of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“So sorry Kairan! That is utterly ridiculous,” commented an individual. Another posted, “It’s so sad to see that LinkedIn ‘close the gates’ for such extraordinary and talented people! I hope linkedin moderators think again about their actions! Keep up your great work Kairan!” “Time to boycott LinkedIn,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “@linkedin You have to change your policies about the age for using ur platform.” “That's really unfair mate,” wrote a fifth.

