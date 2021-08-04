Lions to lemurs: Video of animals enjoying watermelons is a delight to watch

Watermelons and summer season are complimentary to one another for many. This video shared on Twitter by Oregon Zoo is proof that the love for this juicy fruit is not just restricted to humans. The happy video, showcasing the resident animals of all sizes enjoying the treat, is a must watch.

The recording starts with an elephant grabbing a watermelon from under the water. The scene then transition to shows lemurs, bears and even lions enjoying watermelons happily.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on August 3, the video has amassed over 46,900 views and more than 3,600 likes. People were amused and delighted after watching the video and spotting their favourite animals enjoying a juicy treat. While some were surprised at the sight of lions enjoying watermelons, others simply shared heart emojis to show their love for the clip.

“There are few things more satisfying than watching animals eat watermelon with such delight,” wrote a Twitter user. “I didn’t realize that lions liked them. My fav is to watch the hippos crush them,” commented another.

“I could watch this all day,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?