Little boy apologises to his teacher in an adorably cute way. Watch viral video

There are plenty of endearing videos online that not only serve as a great escape from stress but also help us in uplifting our mood. Just like this adorably cute video posted online. The video shows a little boy's heartfelt apology to his teacher for his behaviour, which has sent the internet into a meltdown. The cute clip even reminded many of their school days.

The video was posted on Twitter by the handle @ChapraZila. "Why was there no such school in my childhood?" read the caption of the post shared on Twitter with two emoticons. In the video, the little boy embraces his school teacher and apologises to her for his behaviour. The teacher rebukes the boy, and in return, he pecks her on the cheek. He even promised not to repeat his behaviour.

Watch the viral video right here:

The video was shared on September 12 on Twitter. It has since amassed over 1.6 million views on Twitter. The share has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"The teacher is a magnificent lady. Respect for such teachers who treat innocent-hearted kids with such care and love. When a kid relates a teacher with their own mother that is when they can learn values and education," posted a Twitter user. "Cuuuteeeeeee," commented another. "Kids," wrote a third with a heart emoticon.