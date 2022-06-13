Little girl feels excited on being invited to her first birthday party. Watch

Kids are so pure in their feelings and their happiness over little things in life is heart-melting to watch. Like this video of a toddler who feels so excited when she gets invited to a birthday party for the first time. The little girl’s reaction to the birthday invitation is adorable to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram account aria_and_luke six days ago and it has received 2.68 lakh views so far. The cute toddler got an invitation for Milo’s third birthday party. She is seen holding the invitation card as she asks, “I am going to a birthday?” Her mother responds that, “Yes, you got invited. It’s your first invitation.” The little girl then jumps in joy and gives her mother a hug. She is also seen hugging the invitation at the end of the video.

“Her excitement is contagious,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than 25,000 likes and several comments.

“Not me over here watching this on repeat!!” commented an Instagram user. “Her face... the most innocent and genuine response. So cute,” wrote another. A third individual posted, “It’s the little things.” “Aww when she said “I’m going to a birthday?” So sweet omg,” reads another comment. “The pure innocence of children, is just priceless!!” wrote a fifth.

The Instagram page that posted the video is dedicated to Aria and Luke, two babies. The account has more than 1.41 lakh followers.

What do you think about this little girl’s cute reaction on receiving a birthday invitation?