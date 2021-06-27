Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
trending

Little girl’s adorable rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody wins hearts. Watch viral clip

“This little one doing her best Freddie Mercury is just what the doctor ordered today,” reads the caption.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 08:38 PM IST
The image shows the little girl singing Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen.(Twitter/@rexchapman)

An adorable video of a little girl singing a popular song by the band Queen is making netizens say ‘aww’ multiple times. The video shared on Twitter by Rex Chapman shows the kid singing Bohemian Rhapsody. Her adorable performance is bound to leave you with a smile.

“This little one doing her best Freddie Mercury is just what the doctor ordered today,” reads the caption alongside the video. The recording starts with a girl sitting in a pink car seat as she starts singing the popular song. As the clip goes on, she pronounces the lyrics in her own cute words that makes it a delight to watch.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on June 27, the clip has garnered over 5.5 lakh views and tons of reactions. The little girl’s adorable expression and almost perfect lyrics left many gushing. While some shared GIFs to applaud the kid’s talent, others described how the clip made their day a lot brighter.

“The child is being raised by wonderful parents!” commented a Twitter user. “Daa woosh daa woosh! LOL thanks so much for this,” wrote another.

What do you think of this performance?

