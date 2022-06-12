Little girl’s reaction to a woman playing the violin is heart-melting to watch

Kids are so pure and their reactions to things that they love are just heart-warming to watch. A case in point is this video posted on Instagram that shows a toddler’s reaction to a woman playing the violin at a wedding. The video of the little girl will melt your heart as it is so adorable to watch.

The video was posted by Melissa Voyias, a violist and entertainer from Sydney, on her personal Instagram account. “I was performing one of my favourite Avicii tracks when I spotted the cutest little wedding guest,” says the text insert on the video. The video shows the woman performing the song Wake Me Up by Avicii which was released in 2013. The woman was in the middle of her routine when she noticed a little girl standing transfixed looking at her. The little girl then runs up to her and gives her a hug which is heart-melting to watch.

The video was posted on May 1 and it has received more than 68,000 views so far. “Introducing the cutest little audience member!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has also received more than 7,900 likes and several comments.

“Omg this is the cutest thing ever!!” commented an Instagram user. “And another musician was born that day,” wrote another. A third individual posted, “The violin is an underrated instrument that belongs in all platforms of music.” “Absolutely heart healing and warming.”

What are your thoughts on this little girl’s reaction?