Living Nostradamus’ eerie prophecies for 2025: Brazilian warns about ‘genetically modified humans’, ‘out of control AI’

The New Year 2025 is just a few days away, and a Brazilian parapsychologist often nicknamed "Living Nostradamus" has issued a list of predictions that include “genetically modified humans,” “out-of-control AI,” and “contact with extraterrestrial beings.” Athos Salomé, who is often dubbed as "Living Nostradamus". (Instagram/@athos_salome, Unsplash/mrsunburnt)

The Brazilian “prophet” Athos Salomé, who claimed to have predicted world events like COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, shared his predictions for 2025 with Daily Star.

“New humans: Genetically modified”

Salomé told the outlet that in 2025, genetically modified human beings will come to light. He claimed scientists in governments and corporations have been “quietly” using advanced technologies to create ‘perfected’ individuals - smarter, stronger and more resistant to disease than average humans. He added that the first case will emerge from Asian countries.

“Out of control Artificial intelligence”

According to “Living Nostradamus,” Artificial Intelligence (AI) will reach a point of “no return " by 2025. He claimed that AI systems will make “irreversible decisions” in several areas, including sensitive ones like transportation and cyber security.

“Existence of ET”

He claimed that the new year would be the time when authorities would finally reveal the existence of extraterrestrial life. That step will allegedly include offering proof of microbial life on Mars.

However, according to him, countries like China, Russia, and the US will hide this information. He further claimed that private players, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX, could be involved in the revelation.

What other predictions did he make?

In his interview, he further talked about the devastating impact of the global energy crisis, mass surveillance by governments using implantable chips in the guise of health and security advancements, unprecedented climate disasters caused by geoengineering, and the exposure of secret military operations.

The self-proclaimed seer is known for his cryptic claims that include everything from technological advancements to geopolitical upheavals.