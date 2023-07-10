Logan the Maverick Paul engaged to his best friend Nina Agdal: “Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her”

Logan, the Maverick Paul, a YouTube sensation, actor, entrepreneur, and wrestler, has shocked the internet with his recent post in collab with Danish model Nina Agdal captioned, "Engaged to my best friend." Nina went on to share the post on her Instagram story, saying, "It wasn't just a dream."

The Maverick has come a long way in being so versatile and spontaneous with his work, making his way through as the underdog every time. Logan started his career as a YouTuber while picking up with the vine culture in 2013 and has ever since been on top of his work as an influencer, vlogger, amateur boxer, business mind with his Maverick merchandise and his ongoing venture of hydration beverage, "Prime," and is currently picking up early fame as a WWE star.

Logan and Nina met at an event in New York City, and Nina had a gut feeling she had to meet the controversial 28-year-old YouTube star. Nina said, "I basically convinced him to meet me and my friends upstairs for a drink."

Logan Paul took to his Twitter and messaged Elon Musk, saying, “My fiancée got her Twitter suspended years ago and wants to come back; can you please provide aid?”

The reason for Nina's ban from Twitter is unclear, but a lot of controversial stars have made their way back since Musk took over the Twitter office, and only time will tell whether Nina makes her way back onto Twitter.

A lot of YouTube stars and celebrities came forward to congratulate Logan on this milestone. The Maverick Paul's brother, The Problem Child, Jake Paul, came down to comment on the post, saying, Wow, I have a sister in law."

Logan has had a history of dating prior to Nina and has always been exclusive and kept his fans updated through his vlogs about how he's had his ups and downs in a relationship, be it with Chloe Bennet or Josie Canseco, but Logan has not been as active on YouTube as he once was, and the only way to get any tea about the megastar would be through his podcast, "Impaulsive," or through his social media.