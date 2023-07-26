Lone baboon fights 20 wild dogs all by itself. Watch

Videos that capture interactions of various animals in the wild. Those videos are not just fascinating to watch but may also leave you with a scared feeling. One such video was recently posted on the official Facebook page of Latest Sightings that shows a baboon fighting bravely with twenty wild dogs.

The image shows a baboon fighting with wild dogs. (Facebook/@Latest Sightings - Kruger)

Wildlife enthusiast 34-year-old Marcel Kühn captured the video, reports a blog by Latest Sightings. “It was an early morning drive down the H1-3 towards Skukuza, the air filled with anticipation as we left behind the open plains that surround Satara Rest Camp. As we neared the Tshokwane picnic spot, a pack of wild dogs emerged on the road,” he shared. “For the next half-hour, we followed the pack with excitement and wonder. The wild dogs then ran into a troop of baboons. Most of the baboons scattered at the sight of the wild dogs, but to their surprise, one brave baboon stood his ground. Fearlessly, he faced the formidable pack, refusing to back down in the face of danger,” he added. He also explained that the fight went on for quite some time before the dogs scattered and retreated into the bushes.

Take a look at this video that shows a baboon fighting with a pack of wild dogs:

Isn’t the video fascinatingly scary? It is incredible how the baboon fought for so long against the wild pack. Several netizens took to the comments section to express just that.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted to this video of a baboon fighting a pack of wild dogs:

“Baboons are dangerous, but with a pack there was no chance for him to survive. His luck, my favourite dogs were not hungry,” shared a Facebook user. “That confidence in the baboon is admirable,” posted another. “Baboon could've easily run away as he's faster and more agile but chooses to stand his ground and looked like he was looking for something to keep him out of boredom,” added a third. “Baboons are fearless and extremely strong! I really want an African dog...they are sooo cute!!!” joined a fourth. “Wild dogs will rarely attack a baboon, unless they are fighting over food. Here it was a simple case of dogs' curiosity and the baboon minding its business,” wrote a fifth.

Since being shared on July 22, the video has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on this incredible video?

