Baboons navigate a bridge to dodge lions. Can they outsmart the big cats?

A video of a few baboons hiding underneath a bridge to save themselves from a pride of lions has intrigued people. Shared on the official YouTube channel of the Latest Sightings, the video shows how the baboons outsmart the big cats. The image shows a group of baboons hiding from a pride of lions. (YouTube/@Latestsightings)

“This troop of baboons found themselves stuck several feet in the air, surrounded by lions. With nowhere to go, they eventually outsmarted the lions in the funniest of ways! Mike Botes, a guide at MalaMala Game Reserve, was able to capture this very interesting and funny behavior on video,” reads a part of the caption posted along with the clip.

The video opens to show a pride of lions leisurely walking on a bridge. A closer look reveals that they are not the only ones as there are a few baboons that are also sitting under the beams of the bridge to hide from the big cats. At one point, one of the baboons gathers some courage to climb on top of the bridge but as soon as it spots the lions, it goes back to its hiding space. The video ends with the lions leaving the bridge.

Take a look at the video:

Did the video impress you? Well, you’re not alone. There were many who took to the comments section to express their surprise at how the baboons outsmarted the lions.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted to the video of the baboons and lions:

“The baboon that looked on the bridge to see how close the lions were and quickly ducked under got me LMAO!!” posted a YouTube user. “What a great hiding spot for these baboons to hang around and be safe. I am happy for them!” added another. “Nature,” joined a third. “That was a crazy sighting with those lions. I enjoyed the baboons' alarm calling,” wrote a fourth.

The video was shared on June 20. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the video?