Lions attacking wildebeest brings safari cars to halt. Watch

The videos that capture interactions between wild animals are always fascinating to watch. One such video posted on Twitter that has left netizens intrigued. The video shows two lions hunting a wildebeest with tourist vehicles parked around them. Lions attacking wildebeest as tourists watch.(Twitter/@TerrifyingNatur)

The video was originally posted a few years ago. However, it has again captured people’s attention after being recently re-shared on Twitter. The video opens to show the big cats and the wildebeest standing in front of each other. Within moments, the lions move in to kill the other animal.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on May 15. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 7.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received tons of likes and comments. While the incident intrigued some, others expressed their unhappiness about the multiple tourist cars gathered in the place.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“That lion got him on the sleeper hold and he was done,” posted a Twitter user. “They work together so well,” shared another. “What a moment, close kill,” added a third. “The trucks need to get out,” wrote a fourth.