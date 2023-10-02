Love advice written on Bengaluru auto sparks laughter

Messages written on trucks, lorries or autos are quite common, and some of those one-liners leave people in splits. Adding to that list is this quirky message on love written behind an autorickshaw. Shared on X (formerly Twitter), a picture of the vehicle has sparked laughter among netizens.

The image shows the message written on an auto in Bengaluru. (X/@samar11)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Indeed. Bangalore auto drivers and their philosophies,” X user Samar Halarnkar wrote while posting a picture of the auto. The image shows the back of the vehicle with a message written on it. “Love is like walk in the park, Jurassic Park,” it reads.

The entire message is written in white except for the words “Jurassic Park”. Those words are highlighted in a bright red hue. The message references the sci-fi film series Jurassic Park that revolves around an amusement park filled with genetically engineered dinosaurs.

Take a look at the post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 85,000 views. The tweet has also gathered nearly 1,600 likes. People shared varied comments while reacting to the post. A few also posted pictures of other hilarious messages written on autos.

How did X users react to this auto-related funny tweet?

“Bengaluru auto slogans need an exhibition of their own. I'd pay to take it in!” wrote an X user. “I spotted this a few weeks back!” posted another along with this picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A third added, “Love is Jurassic Park.” A fourth posted, “Hilarious.” Some reacted to the post with laughing out loud emoticons. What are your thoughts on this tweet?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON