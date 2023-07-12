Love cheese? Burger King Thailand makes 'real' cheeseburger with 20 slices

Are you a fan of cheeseburgers? A crispy patty with some vegetables, sauces, and a delicious slice of cheese between two buns never fails to impress us. However, at times, the cheese in a cheeseburger might not be enough for people. And if you feel the same, then Burger King Thailand has introduced a burger with 20 slices of just American cheese in it!

Burger King Thailand makes 'real' cheeseburger with 20 slices.(Facebook/@BurgerKing Thailand)

On July 9, Burger King Thailand took to Facebook to share about their new cheeseburger. In the post, they wrote, “Not for fun, this is for real! Real cheeseburger from Burger King. Carrying up to 20 slices of American cheese!!! The price is 109 Bhat (approximately. ₹250) only. In the comments of the post, Burger King also added that if someone feels that the cheese is less, they can add additional slices.

Take a look at this cheeseburger by Burger King here:

Since this post was shared, it has been liked close to 4,000 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual joked, "Bought and separated cheese for morning bread." A second added, "Looks delicious." A third posted, "Looks very delicious. At first, I thought that the admin was just boasting." A third expressed, "Ate all. I need to check my liver and kidney." A fourth shared, "I can't miss this menu." what do you think about this burger?