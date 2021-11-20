'Recently Ashwin invited me for cheeseburger..': Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious picture to praise Ashwin; spinner reacts

Ravichandran Ashwin has been in fine form ever since his return to the Indian T20 side. The off-spinner took six wickets in three games during the T20 World Cup, and continued on his impressive run during the bilateral series against New Zealand.

With three wickets in two games so far, Ashwin has bowled at an impressive economy rate of 5.25. The off-spinner's final over in the first T20I turned the game on its head, as he took two wickets to put a brake on New Zealand's run rate, which eventually prevented the side to score a big total in the game. In the second match of the series, he registered impressive figures of 1/19 in four overs.

Hailing Ashwin for his economical bowling figures across both the games, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious post on his official Twitter account.

“Recently @ashwinravi99 invited me for a cheeseburger and served this Winking face with tongue So I'm not surprised at all with how economical he has lately been,” Jaffer wrote. But the icing on the cake was a set of hilarious pictures which accompanied the tweet.

Recently @ashwinravi99 invited me for a cheeseburger and served this 😜 So I'm not surprised at all with how economical he has lately been 😅 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/t7gwxZIANc — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 19, 2021

Jaffer's rib-tickling sense of humour, aimed at Ashwin's impressive economy rate, impressed the bowler himself. The off-spinner appreciated Jaffer's creative pun by replying, “Wasim bhai,” followed by laughing emojis and folded hands

Wasim bhai😂😂😂🙏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 20, 2021

Ashwin made his return to the limited-overs side after four years ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The off-spinner is currently the third-highest wicket-taker for India in the shortest format of the game, with 61 wickets in 51 games.

He is only three wickets behind leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and six behind Jasprit Bumrah.