Love to sleep at every chance you get? Then this golden retriever may be your spirit animal. Watch

Golden retriever videos are fun to watch. There is something absolutely entertaining about watching the shenanigans of this cute dog breed. This video of an adorable dog named Louie is a fine inclusion to that list. The clip documents the pooch’s love for sleeping. If you are also someone who loves to sleep at every opportunity you get, then you may be inclined to say that this dog is your spirit animal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on the Instagram page of the dog. It is shared with a simple caption that reads, “That wipeout at the end.” The video shows the dog engaged in different activities. However, there is something he is doing in-between those actions – taking a nap.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared on June 15. Since being posted, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 8.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This is the best one so far,” wrote an Instagram user indicating they regularly visit the page. “The wipeout is everything,” shared a pet parent from the Insta page dedicated to their dog. “The ending,” expressed another Instagram user along with laughing out loud emoticons.